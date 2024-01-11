Narwhal Capital Management Sells 570 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.49. 452,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.