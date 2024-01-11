Narwhal Capital Management Sells 185 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $1,490,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,457,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,238. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

