Narwhal Capital Management Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
NYSE:GS traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.67. 879,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
Featured Stories
