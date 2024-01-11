Narwhal Capital Management Buys 15,202 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.18. 166,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,092. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $122.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

