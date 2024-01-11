MWA Asset Management Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

