MWA Asset Management Purchases Shares of 2,154 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
