MWA Asset Management Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Caterpillar makes up 3.0% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.52. The stock had a trading volume of 593,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,559. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.



