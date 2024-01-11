MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.41. 732,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,692. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.