MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.26. 360,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,026. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

