Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $109.76 and last traded at $110.15. 2,846,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,846,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

Specifically, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.