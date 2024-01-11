Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 3,361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

