Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,846 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

