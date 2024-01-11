MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

