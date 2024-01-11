MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
MEI Pharma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading
