MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.78. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

