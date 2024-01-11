Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.440-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.390-3.590 EPS.

Masimo Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of MASI opened at $120.96 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

