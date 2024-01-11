Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.07.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $499.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

