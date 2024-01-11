Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

