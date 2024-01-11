Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
