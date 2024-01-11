Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Purchases 15,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up approximately 0.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 45,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,908 shares of company stock worth $732,295 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

