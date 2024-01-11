Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Has $7.78 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Weibo makes up about 6.8% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Weibo were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 1,259,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

