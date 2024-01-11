Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 621,653 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LEVI stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19.
Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.
