Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 346 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 886,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,626,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,942,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 346,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 202,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

