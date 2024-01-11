Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -152.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

