KeyCorp Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

