KeyCorp Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $26.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

ALKT stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

