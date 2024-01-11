Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

