KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

