JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

