JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 377,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,234. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

