iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,052,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,528,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

