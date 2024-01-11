iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $306.74

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.74 and last traded at $304.92, with a volume of 126338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

