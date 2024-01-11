iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 485,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 282,081 shares.The stock last traded at $36.90 and had previously closed at $37.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

iRobot Trading Down 19.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 680,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 646,640 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,055,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,184 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,979,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

