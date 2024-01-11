Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.07

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 77318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,490,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.