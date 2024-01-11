Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.07

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 77318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
