Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $327.23 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and approximately $327.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $13.24 or 0.00027813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,928,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,115,405 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.