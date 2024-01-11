International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.44, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

