Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 145.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

