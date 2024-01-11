ING Groep NV Sells 440,695 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440,695 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 17.6% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 55,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,551,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

