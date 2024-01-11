IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 987.80 ($12.59).

IGG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.15) to GBX 980 ($12.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.75) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.21) to GBX 859 ($10.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 764 ($9.74) on Thursday. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 828 ($10.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 712.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 681.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 878.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

