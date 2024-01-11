Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.34.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.