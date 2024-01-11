Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.27 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

