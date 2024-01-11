Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

