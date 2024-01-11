Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $239.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

