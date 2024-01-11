Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $342.06 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.