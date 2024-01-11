Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEINY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

HEINY opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

