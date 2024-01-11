HC Wainwright Raises OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Price Target to $5.00

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

OKYO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of OKYO Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.