HC Wainwright Cuts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $18.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

