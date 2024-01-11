Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 117,578 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3,359.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. 1,383,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

