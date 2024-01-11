GSG Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. 2,672,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

