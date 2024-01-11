GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 1,393,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

