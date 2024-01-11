Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,559. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $247.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

