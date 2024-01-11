Grove Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 757,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,132. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

